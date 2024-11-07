News & Insights

Stocks
SYRE

Spyre Therapeutics reports Q3 EPS ($1.36), consensus (82c)

November 07, 2024 — 04:27 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Spyre had available cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $414.2M at quarter end. “With the recent preclinical updates on SPY003, we have now delivered preclinical data supporting potent, half-life extended molecules across the Spyre portfolio. Our next-generation antibodies targeting alpha4beta7, TL1A, and IL-23 all have best-in-class potential as monotherapies and provide multiple chances to deliver paradigm-changing efficacy as combination therapies,” said CEO Cameron Turtle. “Our continued execution against our program milestones, at or ahead of schedule, puts Spyre on the cusp of a series of value-creating catalysts over the next few quarters, beginning with our expected SPY001 healthy volunteer interim data by the end of this year.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SYRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SYRE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.