Spyre Therapeutics reports Q3 EPS ($1.36), consensus (82c)

Spyre had available cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $414.2M at quarter end. “With the recent preclinical updates on SPY003, we have now delivered preclinical data supporting potent, half-life extended molecules across the Spyre portfolio. Our next-generation antibodies targeting alpha4beta7, TL1A, and IL-23 all have best-in-class potential as monotherapies and provide multiple chances to deliver paradigm-changing efficacy as combination therapies,” said CEO Cameron Turtle. “Our continued execution against our program milestones, at or ahead of schedule, puts Spyre on the cusp of a series of value-creating catalysts over the next few quarters, beginning with our expected SPY001 healthy volunteer interim data by the end of this year.”
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on SYRE:
- Spyre Therapeutics price target raised to $65 from $50 at Guggenheim
- Spyre Therapeutics Advances SPY003 for IBD Treatment
- Spyre Therapeutics expects acceleration of SPY003 clinical timeline
- Spyre Therapeutics appoints Sloan as Chief Medical Officer
- Spyre Therapeutics files to sell 46.33M shares of common stock for holders
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.