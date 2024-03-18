News & Insights

Spyre Therapeutics Privately Places $180 Mln Of Shares; Stock Up In Pre-Market

March 18, 2024 — 08:44 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (SYRE), a company focused on inflammatory bowel disease on Monday said it entered into a deal for a private investment in public equity or PIPE financing for gross proceeds of around $180 million.

The company intends to use the proceeds from the PIPE financing, together with its existing cash, to fund its pipeline programs, and for general corporate purposes and working capital.

Spyre is selling 121,625 shares of its Series B non-voting convertible preferred stock at $1,480 per share.

The shares of Series B preferred stock are convertible into an aggregate of 4,865,000 shares. Each share of Series B preferred stock will automatically convert into 40 shares.

The PIPE financing, which is expected to be closed on or about March 20, included participation of both new and existing investors.

Jefferies, TD Cowen, Evercore ISI, Stifel, Guggenheim Securities, and LifeSci Capital are acting as joint placement agents for the PIPE financing.

SYRE was trading up by 4.72 percent at $47.51 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
