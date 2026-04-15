BioTech
SYRE

Spyre Therapeutics Prices Upsized $403 Mln Public Offering Of 6.50 Mln Shares At $62.00/shr

April 15, 2026 — 01:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (SYRE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 6.50 million shares at a price of $62.00 per share, with expected gross proceeds of approximately $403 million.

In addition, the company has granted the underwriters of the offering an option to purchase up to an additional $60.5 million in shares, approximately, for a period of 30 days.

Spyre Therapeutics is focused on developing the next generation of treatments for inflammatory bowel disease and other immune-mediated diseases. Spyre's pipeline includes investigational extended half-life antibodies, namely SPY001, SPY002, SPY003, and SPY072, as well as combination programs with those antibodies.

Jefferies LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Evercore ISI, and Guggenheim Securities, LLC are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering.

SYRE has traded between $12.04 and $75 over the last year. The stock closed Tuesday's trade at $64.01, up 1.17%.

In the overnight market, SYRE is down 1.97% at $62.75.

For More Such Biotech Stock News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SYRE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.