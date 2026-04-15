Spyre Therapeutics Prices Upsized $403 Mln Public Offering Of 6.50 Mln Shares At $62.00/shr

(RTTNews) - Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (SYRE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 6.50 million shares at a price of $62.00 per share, with expected gross proceeds of approximately $403 million.

In addition, the company has granted the underwriters of the offering an option to purchase up to an additional $60.5 million in shares, approximately, for a period of 30 days.

Spyre Therapeutics is focused on developing the next generation of treatments for inflammatory bowel disease and other immune-mediated diseases. Spyre's pipeline includes investigational extended half-life antibodies, namely SPY001, SPY002, SPY003, and SPY072, as well as combination programs with those antibodies.

Jefferies LLC, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Evercore ISI, and Guggenheim Securities, LLC are acting as the joint book-running managers for the offering.

SYRE has traded between $12.04 and $75 over the last year. The stock closed Tuesday's trade at $64.01, up 1.17%.

In the overnight market, SYRE is down 1.97% at $62.75.

For More Such Biotech Stock News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.