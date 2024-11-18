News & Insights

Spyre Therapeutics Prices Public Offering Of About 7.28 Mln Shares At $27.50/shr

November 18, 2024

(RTTNews) - Spyre Therapeutics Inc. (SYRE) announced the pricing of its underwritten public offering of about 7.28 million shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $27.50 per share.

The company expects aggregate gross proceeds from the offering to be $200.0 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses.

In addition, the company has granted the underwriters of the offering an option for a period of 30 days to purchase up to an additional 1.09 million shares of the Company's common stock at the public offering price, less the underwriting discount.

The offering is expected to close on or about November 20, 2024.

