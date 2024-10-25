News & Insights

Stocks

Spyre Therapeutics price target raised to $65 from $50 at Guggenheim

October 25, 2024 — 09:06 am EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Guggenheim analyst Yatin Suneja raised the firm’s price target on Spyre Therapeutics (SYRE) to $65 from $50 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm’s deep dive of Spyre’s pipeline “increases our conviction on the company” as the firm believes SPY001 should be able to achieve quarterly SubQ dosing vs. Q2W dosing frequency for Takeda’s (TAK) Entyvio and notes that its analysis of SPY002, which has already generated BIC preclinical data, suggests that quarterly dosing is “readily achievable” with potential for enhanced efficacy.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on SYRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SYRE
TAK
TKPHF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.