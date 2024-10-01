News & Insights

Spyre Therapeutics Appoints Sheldon Sloan As New Chief Medical Officer

(RTTNews) - Biotechnology company Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (SYRE) announced Tuesday the appointment of Sheldon Sloan as Chief Medical Officer. Sloan brings more than 25 years of experience in both large pharmaceutical and small biotech companies, including more than 15 years in various leadership roles at J&J.

Sloan is the former Chief Medical Officer at Abivax S.A. where he led the Phase 3 development of obefazimod in ulcerative colitis.

Prior to Abivax, Sloan led the development of etrasimod at Arena Pharmaceuticals, and Pfizer, after Arena's acquisition, where he was responsible for planning, execution, and global submission of the ulcerative colitis program.

Prior to joining Arena, Sloan held leadership positions at J&J in Medical Affairs, R&D, and Science Policy. In his last position at J&J, he was Global Medical Affairs Lead for IBD, responsible for the global launch in Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis for Stelara.

