Spyre Therapeutics Announces Updated Share Structure

May 30, 2024 — 05:27 pm EDT

Spyre Therapeutics (SYRE) has provided an update.

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has updated its share count following the conversion of its Series B Non-Voting Convertible Preferred Stock into common stock. As of May 29, 2024, the company reports a total of 50.8 million common shares currently issued and outstanding. Additionally, when accounting for the full conversion of all convertible preferred stocks, including Series A, the pro forma outstanding common shares amount to approximately 65.3 million, subject to ownership limitations that may restrict conversion for certain shareholders.

