Spyre Therapeutics announces first participants dosed in Phase 1 trial

Spyre Therapeutics (SYRE) announced that it has initiated dosing of healthy volunteers in Phase 1 clinical trials of two investigational half-life extended anti-TL1A monoclonal antibodies. “TL1A inhibition has demonstrated compelling efficacy in ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease patients and has been shown in pre-clinical IBD models to provide additive benefit when used in combination with other targeted agents. Further, TL1A is implicated in numerous inflammatory and fibrotic diseases beyond IBD,” said Josh Friedman, M.D., Ph.D., SVP of Clinical Development at Spyre. “Our SPY002 molecules were engineered to build upon the evidence from first-generation molecules with optimized properties including picomolar potencies, extended half-lives, and high concentration formulations.”

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on SYRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.