Spyre Q2 Loss Narrows On $40 Mln Milestone Gains; Two Phase 2 Readouts Due In September 2026

(RTTNews) - Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (SYRE) reported financial results for the second quarter reflecting a narrower net loss, primarily driven by a realised gain tied to Immedica Pharma AB. The company also highlighted recent clinical progress and outlined various upcoming milestones.

Company Profile

Spyre Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing extended half-life monoclonal antibodies and antibody combinations for inflammatory bowel disease and other immune-mediated diseases.

Its pipeline includes SPY001 (alpha-4 beta-7), SPY002 (TL1A), SPY003 (IL-23), combination candidates SPY120, SPY130 and SPY230 for ulcerative colitis, and SPY072 for rheumatic diseases.

Second Quarter Financial Highlights

Net loss narrowed to $36.20 million, or $0.36 per share, from $36.72 million, or $0.49 per share, in the prior-year quarter.

The narrower quarterly loss is attributed to a $40 million gain recognised following a milestone payment triggered by Immedica Pharma's sale of a priority review voucher related to pegzilarginase.

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities amounted to $1145.3 million as of June 30, 2026, including $435.2 million in net proceeds raised from the company's April 2026 public offering.

The company expects its cash runway to fund operations into the second half of 2029.

Achieved Clinical Milestones

Part A of the open-label SKYLINE Phase 2 trial evaluating SPY001 and SPY002 in subjects with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis met its respective primary and key secondary endpoints.

Upcoming Clinical Milestones

The company has two ongoing Phase 2 clinical trials with proof-of-concept data readouts in 2026:

SKYLINE Phase 2 Trial in Inflammatory Bowel Disease

The company expects topline induction data from Part A of the SKYLINE Phase 2 trial evaluating SPY003 in ulcerative colitis in September 2026. SKYLINE Part B, which is currently enrolling patients, is expected to generate induction data in 2027.

SKYWAY Phase 2 Basket Trial in Rheumatic Diseases

The company expects topline proof-of-concept data from the rheumatoid arthritis (RA) sub-study of the Phase 2 SKYWAY trial evaluating SPY072 in September 2026, followed by topline proof-of-concept data from the psoriatic arthritis (PsA) and axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) sub-studies in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Spyre shares rose to a 52-week high of $105.25 in intraday trading on Tuesday.

SYRE closed Tuesday's trade at $104.94, up 10.54%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.