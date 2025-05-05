Spyre Presents Promising SPY001 IBD Data And Combination Therapy Results At DDW 2025

(RTTNews) - Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (SYRE), a clinical-stage biotech company focused on innovative antibody therapies for Inflammatory Bowel Disease or IBD and related immune disorders, Monday announced two poster presentations at Digestive Disease Week or DDW 2025, held from May 3-6 in San Diego, California.

The company presented eight-month follow-up data from its Phase 1 trial of SPY001, a half-life extended a4ß7 antibody. The updated results show SPY001 continues to be well tolerated, has a half-life more than three times longer than vedolizumab based on pharmacokinetic (PK) modeling, and maintains sustained target engagement at expected Phase 2 trough levels. This supports its potential for enhanced induction and long-lasting responses, with maintenance dosing potentially only needed quarterly or twice a year.

Preclinical data also demonstrated that dual inhibition of a4ß7 integrin and TL1A cytokine offers superior efficacy over individual therapies in mouse models of colitis. No drug-drug interactions were observed in non-human primates co-administered SPY001 and SPY002.

Dr. Deanna Nguyen, SVP of Clinical Development at Spyre, noted that the extended follow-up data reinforce the potential for SPY001 to offer best-in-class quarterly or biannual dosing for IBD patients. She added that Spyre plans to evaluate SPY001 both as a standalone therapy and as a combination backbone in its upcoming Phase 2 platform trial in ulcerative colitis, which is scheduled to launch mid-2025.

Both posters are available during the DDW 2025 exhibition. Full session details can be found in the official DDW program.

