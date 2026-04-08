Spyre CEO Sells $740K in Stock After 300% Surge as Key Q3 Data Nears

Key Points

The CEO of Spyre Therapeutics reported selling 15,000 shares for a total transaction value of about $740,000 on April 1, 2026.

The transaction represented 2.33% of Cameron Turtle’s directly held common stock holdings and reduced direct ownership to 627,540 common shares post-sale, as reported in the Form 4.

No indirect holdings or derivative securities were involved; all shares transacted were directly held common stock.

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Cameron Turtle, the chief executive officer of Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE), reported the direct sale of 15,000 shares of common stock for approximately $740K on April 1, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 15,000 Transaction value ~$740K Post-transaction shares (direct) 627,540 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$30.69 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($49.33); post-transaction value based on April 1, 2026 market close.

Key questions

How does this sale fit within Cameron Turtle’s historical trading activity?

Since May of last year, Turtle has made six batches of sell transactions, with this 15,000-share disposal matching the most frequent recent trade size and consistent with the four sales executed since January 2026.

Since May of last year, Turtle has made six batches of sell transactions, with this 15,000-share disposal matching the most frequent recent trade size and consistent with the four sales executed since January 2026. What proportion of direct holdings did this sale represent?

This transaction accounted for 2.33% of Turtle’s direct common shareholdings at the time, a figure in line with the per-sale percentages seen in the recent period as holdings have gradually declined.

This transaction accounted for 2.33% of Turtle’s direct common shareholdings at the time, a figure in line with the per-sale percentages seen in the recent period as holdings have gradually declined. Were any options, indirect entities, or share classes involved?

All shares sold were directly held common stock; there are no indirect holdings, derivative securities, or other share classes involved in this transaction.

All shares sold were directly held common stock; there are no indirect holdings, derivative securities, or other share classes involved in this transaction. What capacity considerations explain the transaction size?

The steady 15,000-share trade size reflects share availability, as Turtle’s direct holdings have decreased by approximately 8.7% since January 2026.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 4/1/26) $49.33 Market capitalization $4 billion Net income (TTM) -$155.20 million

Company snapshot

Spyre Therapeutics develops monoclonal antibody therapeutics targeting inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), with a pipeline including SPY001 (anti-a4ß7), SPY002 (anti-TL1A), and several combination antibody candidates in preclinical stages.

The company operates a preclinical biotechnology model, investing in research and development to advance its proprietary biologics toward clinical trials and future commercialization.

Primary customers are expected to be healthcare providers, hospitals, and specialty clinics treating patients with ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as potential biopharmaceutical partners.

Spyre Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on advancing innovative antibody therapeutics for inflammatory bowel disease. With a market capitalization of $4 billion, Spyre Therapeutics focuses on developing biologic therapies for inflammatory bowel disease.

Spyre leverages proprietary monoclonal antibody technology and combination therapies to differentiate its portfolio, aiming to deliver novel solutions for complex autoimmune conditions. Its strategic emphasis on research and early-stage development underscores a long-term approach to value creation in the biotechnology sector.

What this transaction means for investors

This sale ultimately looks like routine profit-taking into strength rather than a shift in conviction, especially since the filing makes clear that it was executed pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted in June. In other words, after a roughly 300% run over the past year, a steady, repeatable sale size that trims just 2% of holdings fits a pattern of disciplined liquidity rather than a signal on fundamentals.



What matters more is that the underlying story is accelerating. Spyre recently moved up a key clinical catalyst, with its SKYWAY rheumatoid arthritis sub-study now expected to deliver topline data in Q3 2026 after completing enrollment ahead of schedule. Additional readouts across psoriatic arthritis and axial spondyloarthritis remain on track for Q4, while its SKYLINE ulcerative colitis platform continues enrolling ahead of plan. These timelines suggest a dense cadence of clinical updates over the next few quarters, which is what ultimately drives value in a preclinical and early clinical biotech.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.