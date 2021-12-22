SPYG, KESG: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, which added 24,150,000 units, or a 10.7% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPYG, in morning trading today Apple is up about 0.5%, and Microsoft is higher by about 0.6%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the KESG ETF, which added 100,000 units, for a 33.3% increase in outstanding units.

