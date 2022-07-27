Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, which added 13,250,000 units, or a 5.9% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPYG, in morning trading today Apple is up about 2%, and Microsoft is higher by about 4.5%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the FEDX ETF, which added 50,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: SPYG, FEDX: Big ETF Inflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.