Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, where 9,500,000 units were destroyed, or a 4.2% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPYG, in morning trading today Apple is down about 0.5%, and Microsoft is lower by about 0.3%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the CSML ETF, which lost 3,600,000 of its units, representing a 37.9% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: SPYG, CSML: Big ETF Outflows

