Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, where 36,000,000 units were destroyed, or a 15.7% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPYD, in morning trading today Edison International is up about 0.2%, and Chevron is lower by about 1.2%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the NIWM ETF, which lost 50,000 of its units, representing a 40.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: SPYD, NIWM: Big ETF Outflows

