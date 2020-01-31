SPYD Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of the SPDR— Portfolio S&P 500— High Dividend ETF (Symbol: SPYD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $38.06, changing hands as low as $38.05 per share. SPDR— Portfolio S&P 500— High Dividend shares are currently trading down about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPYD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPYD's low point in its 52 week range is $35.07 per share, with $39.98 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.03.

