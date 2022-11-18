Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, where 9,900,000 units were destroyed, or a 5.0% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPYD, in morning trading today Principal Financial Group is up about 1.8%, and Gilead Sciences is lower by about 0.3%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the KTEC ETF, which lost 300,000 of its units, representing a 37.5% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: SPYD, KTEC: Big ETF Outflows

