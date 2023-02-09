Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD), where 33,500,000 units were destroyed, or a 14.8% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPYD, in morning trading today Seagate Technology Holdings (STX) is up about 0.8%, and Paramount Global (PARA) is lower by about 0.9%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the KALL ETF (KALL), which lost 100,000 of its units, representing a 33.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: SPYD, KALL: Big ETF Outflows

