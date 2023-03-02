Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, where 16,400,000 units were destroyed, or a 8.5% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPYD, in morning trading today Extra Space Storage is up about 0.1%, and UDR is lower by about 0.1%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the DIREXION DAILY JUNIOR GOLD MINERS INDEX BEAR 2X Shares, which lost 3,450,000 of its units, representing a 26.7% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: SPYD, JDST: Big ETF Outflows

