SPYD Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (Symbol: SPYD) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $42.12, changing hands as low as $41.01 per share. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend shares are currently trading off about 3.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPYD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPYD's low point in its 52 week range is $37.92 per share, with $45.83 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.03.

