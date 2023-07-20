SPYD Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (Symbol: SPYD) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $38.59, changing hands as high as $38.62 per share. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend shares are currently trading up about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPYD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPYD's low point in its 52 week range is $34.79 per share, with $43.56 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $38.51.

Click here to find out which 9 other ETFs recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.