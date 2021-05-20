SPYD, BMAY: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF, which added 11,750,000 units, or a 13.3% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPYD, in morning trading today Seagate Technology Holdings is down about 1.5%, and Iron Mountain is lower by about 0.1%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the BMAY ETF, which added 675,000 units, for a 38.6% increase in outstanding units.

