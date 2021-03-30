SPY, WBIY: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, which added 28,850,000 units, or a 3.4% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPY, in morning trading today Apple is down about 1.9%, and Microsoft is lower by about 1.5%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the WBIY ETF, which added 650,000 units, for a 35.1% increase in outstanding units.

