SPY vs. FIGB: SPDR S&P 500 ETF Provides Equity-Based Growth, While Fidelity Bond ETF Offers a Higher Yield

Key Points

Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF provides a significantly higher dividend yield than State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust but carries a higher expense ratio.

The SPDR trust has delivered substantially higher total returns over the last five years while the Fidelity fund exhibits much lower price volatility and a shallower maximum drawdown.

State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust is a massive equity fund with over $700 billion in assets whereas Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF is a smaller fixed-income vehicle.

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The Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF(NYSEMKT:FIGB) offers a high-yield fixed-income alternative to the equity-heavy State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust(NYSEMKT:SPY), providing lower volatility and different risk exposure.

While SPY tracks the broad performance of the largest companies in the U.S. stock market, FIGB focuses on the high-grade debt market. These two funds serve different roles in a portfolio: one seeks capital appreciation, while the other prioritizes income and relative stability.

Snapshot (cost & size)

Metric SPY FIGB Issuer SPDR Fidelity Expense ratio 0.09% 0.36% 1-yr return (as of 2026-04-17) 36.4% 6.7% Dividend yield 1.0% 4.1% Beta 1.00 0.28 AUM $723.5 billion $466.2 million

Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.

Investors pay a higher premium for active management or specialized bond exposure, as the Fidelity fund expense ratio is 0.27 percentage points higher than the SPDR trust. However, the Fidelity fund offers a significantly higher payout for income seekers.

Performance & risk comparison

Metric SPY FIGB Max drawdown (5 yr) (24.5%) (18.1%) Growth of $1,000 over 5 years (total return) $1,822 $1,023

What's inside

The Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF, launched in 2021, provides access to U.S. high-grade bond sectors. The portfolio primarily consists of investment-grade corporate bonds and U.S. Treasury securities, with 180 total holdings. The fund has a trailing-12-month dividend of $1.77 per share.

The State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, launched in 1993, holds 504 positions across all major equity sectors. Its largest positions include Nvidia Corp(NASDAQ:NVDA) at 7.97%, Apple Inc(NASDAQ:AAPL) at 6.39%, and Microsoft Corp(NASDAQ:MSFT) at 5.16%. The technology sector accounts for 34% of the fund. It has paid $7.38 per share over the trailing 12 months, reflecting its focus on large-cap equity growth rather than heavy fixed-income distributions.

For more guidance on ETF investing, check out the full guide at this link.

Which looks like the better buy

Both the Fidelity Investment Grade Bond ETF (FIGB) and the State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) are exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that investors should get to know. Here are some key takeaways for investors.

First, let’s take a look at SPY. This fund is one of the largest ETFs in the world, with over $720 billion in AUM. The fund tracks the S&P 500 benchmark and, consequently, its top holdings are mostly big tech stocks like Nvidia, Apple, and Microsoft. The fund charges a fairly low expense ratio of 0.09% and has a very modest dividend yield of 1.04%.

FIGB, by contrast, is a bond ETF. Its largest holdings are U.S. Treasury bonds, although the fund also holds a significant portion of mortgage-backed securities, corporate bonds, and cash. Since it is a fixed-income ETF, it has a much higher dividend yield of 4.10% compared to SPY. However, it also has a higher expense ratio of 0.36%, meaning investors will pay a higher fee annually.

In summary, these two funds differ significantly in their strategies. SPY is a core holding for many investors, though other index ETFs that also track the S&P 500 offer a lower expense ratio. FIGB, meanwhile, is a fixed-income ETF designed for income-oriented investors. Its solid dividend yield of 4.10% will help deliver steady cash payments to investors seeking income from their portfolios. Yet, its expense ratio of 0.36% might give extremely cost-conscious investors pause, as there are bond ETFs offering similar yield with lower fees. However, if choosing between only these two ETFs, growth-seeking investors will likely favor SPY, while income-oriented investors will likely favor FIGB.

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Jake Lerch has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.