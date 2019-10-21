SPY, UVXY: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), which added 10,650,000 units, or a 1.2% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (UVXY), which added 6,900,000 units, for a 33.0% increase in outstanding units.

