SPY, PAVE: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, which added 32,000,000 units, or a 3.7% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPY, in morning trading today Microsoft is down about 0.2%, and Apple is lower by about 0.9%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the PAVE ETF, which added 2,850,000 units, for a 34.3% increase in outstanding units.

