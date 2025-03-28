Markets
SPY

SPY, JUNP: Big ETF Outflows

March 28, 2025 — 11:11 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, where 36,450,000 units were destroyed, or a 3.4% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPY, in morning trading today Apple is off about 1.4%, and Nvidia is lower by about 1.2%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the JUNP ETF, which lost 160,000 of its units, representing a 40.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

SPY, JUNP: Big ETF OutflowsVIDEO: SPY, JUNP: Big ETF Outflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFsIndexes
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
10 Bargains You Can Buy Cheaper Than Insiders Did-> 10 Stocks Crossing Below Book Value-> 10 Oversold Stocks You Need To Know About-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

SPY
AAPL
NVDA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.