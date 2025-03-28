Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, where 36,450,000 units were destroyed, or a 3.4% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPY, in morning trading today Apple is off about 1.4%, and Nvidia is lower by about 1.2%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the JUNP ETF, which lost 160,000 of its units, representing a 40.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

VIDEO: SPY, JUNP: Big ETF Outflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.