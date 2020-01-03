SPY, JDST: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), which added 35,050,000 units, or a 3.8% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPY, in morning trading today Apple (AAPL) is down about 0.3%, and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is lower by about 0.7%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Daily Junior Gold Miners Index Bear 3X Shares (JDST), which added 3,900,000 units, for a 36.5% increase in outstanding units.

