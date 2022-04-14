Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, where 14,850,000 units were destroyed, or a 1.6% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPY, in morning trading today Apple is down about 1.1%, and Microsoft is lower by about 1.5%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the iShares MSCI Intl Size Factor ETF, which lost 200,000 of its units, representing a 33.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of ISZE, in morning trading today Check Point Software Technologies is up about 0.4%, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries is higher by about 0.4%.

VIDEO: SPY, ISZE: Big ETF Outflows

