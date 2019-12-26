SPY, IAUF: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the SPDR— S&P 500— ETF Trust, where 23,750,000 units were destroyed, or a 2.5% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPY, in morning trading today Microsoft is up about 0.3%, and Apple is up by about 0.8%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the iShares Gold Strategy ETF, which lost 50,000 of its units, representing a 33.3% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of IAUF, in morning trading today Ishares Gold Trust is up about 0.8%.

