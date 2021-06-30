SPY, HIPR: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, which added 12,300,000 units, or a 1.4% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPY, in morning trading today Apple is up about 0.3%, and Microsoft is lower by about 0.3%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Direxion High Growth ETF, which added 50,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of HIPR, in morning trading today AT&T is up about 0.3%, and Abbott Laboratories is lower by about 1.6%.

