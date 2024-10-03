Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), which added 23,202,116 units, or a 2.3% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPY, in morning trading today Apple (AAPL) is down about 0.8%, and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) is lower by about 0.2%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the FDVL ETF (FDVL), which added 50,000 units, for a 40.0% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: SPY, FDVL: Big ETF Inflows

