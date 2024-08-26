News & Insights

AFL

SPY ETF Update, 8/26/2024 

August 26, 2024 — 07:16 am EDT

How is SPY stock faring? The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust is up 0.44% in the past five days and has risen 28.74% over the past year.

According to TipRanks’ unique ETF analyst consensus, determined based on a weighted average of its holdings’ analyst ratings, SPY is a Moderate Buy. The Street’s average price target of $625.20 implies an upside of 11.22%.

Currently, SPY’s five holdings with the highest upside potential are United Airlines (UAL), Micron Technology (MU), Moderna (MRNA), Delta Air Lines (DAL), and Western Digital (WDC).

Meanwhile, its five holdings with the greatest downside potential are Altria (MO), AFLAC (AFL), CarMax (KMX), Clorox (CLX), and Allegion (ALLE).

Revealingly, SPY’s ETF Smart Score is eight, implying that this ETF is likely to outperform the market. 

