SPY ETF Update, 8/20/2024 

How is SPY stock faring? The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust is up 1.71% in the past five days and has risen 29.16% over the past year.

According to TipRanks’ unique ETF analyst consensus, determined based on a weighted average of its holdings’ analyst ratings, SPY is a Moderate Buy. The Street’s average price target of $616.57 implies an upside of 10.18%.

Currently, SPY’s five holdings with the highest upside potential are United Airlines (UAL), Micron Technology (MU), Moderna (MRNA), Delta Air Lines (DAL), and Bath & Body Works (BBWI).

Meanwhile, its five holdings with the greatest downside potential are AFLAC (AFL), Tesla (TSLA), Altria (MO), Expeditors International (EXPD), and Campbell Soup (CPB).

Revealingly, SPY’s ETF Smart Score is eight, implying that this ETF is likely to outperform the market.

