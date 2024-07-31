SPY ETF Update, 7/31/2024 

How is SPY stock faring? The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust is down 0.21% in the past five days but has risen 20.7% over the past year.

According to TipRanks’ unique ETF analyst consensus, determined based on a weighted average of its holdings’ analyst ratings, SPY is a Moderate Buy. The Street’s average price target of $622.40 implies an upside of 14.83%.

Currently, SPY’s five holdings with the highest upside potential are Micron Technology (MU), Vistra Energy (VST), United Airlines Holdings (UAL), Crowdstrike Holdings (CRWD), and Dexcom (DXCM).

Meanwhile, its five holdings with the greatest downside potential are Stanley Black & Decker (SWK), Altria (MO), Expeditors International Of Washington (EXPD), Pool Corporation (POOL), and Mettler-toledo International (MTD).

Revealingly, SPY’s ETF Smart Score is eight, implying that this ETF is likely to outperform the market.

Power up your ETF investing with TipRanks. Discover the Top Equity ETFs with High Upside Potential, carefully curated based on TipRanks’ analysis.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.