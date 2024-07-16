News & Insights

Stocks
ANET

SPY ETF Update, 7/16/2024  

July 16, 2024 — 02:49 am EDT

Written by Shalu Saraf for TipRanks ->

How is SPY stock faring? The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust  is up less than 0.01% in the past 5 days and has risen about 18.6% year-to-date.

According to TipRanks’ unique ETF analyst consensus, determined based on a weighted average of its holdings’ analyst ratings, SPY is a Moderate Buy. The Street’s average price target of $687.78 implies an upside of more than 22%. 

Currently, SPY’s five holdings with the highest upside potential are Broadcom (AVGO), Delta Air Lines (DAL), Wynn Resorts (WYNN), Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD), and United Airlines Holdings (UAL). 

Meanwhile, its five holdings with the greatest downside potential are Loews (L), Arista Networks (ANET), Teradyne (TER), Qorvo (QRVO), and Tesla (TSLA).

Revealingly, SPY’s ETF Smart Score is eight, implying that this ETF is likely to outperform the market. 

Power up your ETF investing with TipRanks. Discover the Top Equity ETFs with High Upside Potential, carefully curated based on TipRanks’ analysis.     

Disclosure  

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ANET
AVGO
DAL
L
QRVO
SPY
TER
TSLA
UAL
WBD
WYNN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.