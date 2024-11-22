News & Insights

Stocks
AES

SPY ETF Update, 11/22/2024 

November 22, 2024 — 06:08 am EST

Written by Radhika Saraogi for TipRanks ->

How is SPY stock faring? The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust is up 1.39% in the past five days and has risen 31.53% over the past year.

According to TipRanks’ unique ETF analyst consensus, determined based on a weighted average of its holdings’ analyst ratings, SPY is a Moderate Buy. The Street’s average price target of $654.65 implies an upside of 10.27%.

Currently, SPY’s five holdings with the highest upside potential are Moderna (MRNA), AES Corporation (AES), Biogen (BIIB), Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR), and First Solar (FSLR). 

Meanwhile, its five holdings with the greatest downside potential are Palantir Technologies (PLTR), Tesla (TSLA), Paycom (PAYC), Blackstone Group (BX), and Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL).

Revealingly, SPY’s ETF Smart Score is seven, implying that this ETF is likely to perform in line with the market. 

