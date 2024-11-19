SPY ETF Update, 11/19/2024 

How is SPY stock faring? The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust is down 1.58% in the past five days but has risen 30.69% over the past year.

According to TipRanks’ unique ETF analyst consensus, determined based on a weighted average of its holdings’ analyst ratings, SPY is a Hold. The Street’s average price target of $721.58 implies an upside of 22.69%.

Currently, SPY’s five holdings with the highest upside potential are Super Micro Computer (SMCI), Lam Research (LRCX), Moderna (MRNA), AES Corporation (AES), and Biogen (BIIB).

Meanwhile, its five holdings with the greatest downside potential are Palantir Technologies (PLTR), Tesla (TSLA), Paycom (PAYC), Raymond James Financial (RJF), and Garmin (GRMN).

Revealingly, SPY’s ETF Smart Score is “Perfect 10,” implying that this ETF is likely to outperform the market.

