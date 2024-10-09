News & Insights

SPY ETF Update, 10/9/2024  

October 09, 2024 — 02:05 am EDT

How is SPY stock faring? The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust  is up 0.14% in the past 5 days and has risen about 21.69% year-to-date.

According to TipRanks’ unique ETF analyst consensus, determined based on a weighted average of its holdings’ analyst ratings, SPY is a Moderate Buy. The Street’s average price target of $636.29 implies an upside of more than 11%. 

Currently, SPY’s five holdings with the highest upside potential are Moderna (MRNA), LKQ (LKQ), Micron (MU), Biogen Inc. (BIIB), and News Corp. (NWSA).

Meanwhile, its five holdings with the greatest downside potential are Palantir (PLTR), Tesla Motors (TSLA), International Business Machines (IBM), Caterpillar (CAT), and AFLAC (AFL).

Revealingly, SPY’s ETF Smart Score is seven, implying that this ETF is expected to perform in line with the broader market

