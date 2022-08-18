SPY, DGL: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, which added 15,000,000 units, or a 1.7% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPY, in morning trading today Apple is off about 0.5%, and Microsoft is lower by about 0.5%.
And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Invesco DB Gold Fund, which added 500,000 units, for a 35.7% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of DGL, in morning trading today Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF is trading flat.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.