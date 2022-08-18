Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, which added 15,000,000 units, or a 1.7% increase week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPY, in morning trading today Apple is off about 0.5%, and Microsoft is lower by about 0.5%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the Invesco DB Gold Fund, which added 500,000 units, for a 35.7% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of DGL, in morning trading today Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF is trading flat.

VIDEO: SPY, DGL: Big ETF Inflows

