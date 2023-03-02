Markets
SPY

SPY Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

March 02, 2023 — 11:09 am EST

In trading on Thursday, shares of the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (Symbol: SPY) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $393.14, changing hands as low as $392.33 per share. SPDR S&P 500 Trust shares are currently trading off about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

SPDR S&P 500 Trust 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, SPY's low point in its 52 week range is $348.11 per share, with $462.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $393.62.

