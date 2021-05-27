SPY, AZAL: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, where 20,450,000 units were destroyed, or a 2.3% decrease week over week. Among the largest underlying components of SPY, in morning trading today Apple is up about 0.4%, and Microsoft is lower by about 0.3%.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the AZAL ETF, which lost 275,000 of its units, representing a 32.4% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

