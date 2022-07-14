Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500, which added 24,750,000 units, or a 39.7% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the UJUL ETF, which added 625,000 units, for a 37.3% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: SPXU, UJUL: Big ETF Inflows

