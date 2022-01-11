SPXU, SEF: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500, where 6,250,000 units were destroyed, or a 14.9% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the ProShares Short Financials, which lost 250,000 of its units, representing a 28.6% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior.

