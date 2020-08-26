SPXU, CARZ: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the ProShares UltraPro Short S&P500, which added 7,500,000 units, or a 6.6% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the First Trust NASDAQ Global Auto Index Fund, which added 200,000 units, for a 36.4% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of CARZ, in morning trading today Tesla is up about 4.4%, and Ford Motor is lower by about 1.1%.

