SPXS, UDEC: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares which added 8,050,000 units, or a 6.8% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the UDEC ETF, which added 475,000 units, for a 38.0% increase in outstanding units.

