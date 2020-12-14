SPXS, PBUS: Big ETF Outflows

Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, where 2,700,000 units were destroyed, or a 1.9% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the Invesco PureBeta MSCI USA ETF, which lost 100,000 of its units, representing a 18.2% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of PBUS, in morning trading today Apple is up about 0.4%, and Microsoft is higher by about 0.8%.

