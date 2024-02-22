Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (SPXS), which added 7,450,000 units, or a 12.7% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the PBFB ETF (PBFB), which added 40,000 units, for a 39.8% increase in outstanding units.

VIDEO: SPXS, PBFB: Big ETF Inflows

