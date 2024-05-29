Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, which added 6,050,000 units, or a 10.2% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, which added 1,800,000 units, for a 38.7% increase in outstanding units. Among the largest underlying components of IGBH, in morning trading today Ishares 10 Year Investment Grade is down about 0.8%.

VIDEO: SPXS, IGBH: Big ETF Inflows

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.