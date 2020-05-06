SPXS, FTSD: Big ETF Inflows

Comparing units outstanding versus one week ago at the coverage universe of ETFs at ETF Channel, the biggest inflow was seen in the Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares, which added 6,400,000 units, or a 5.7% increase week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest increase in inflows was the FTSD ETF, which added 800,000 units, for a 37.2% increase in outstanding units.

